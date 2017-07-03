Also showing July 3: “POV” on KCTS.

“Superhuman”

Five people showcase their special talents in mind and body challenges, one involving famed magicians Penn & Teller, in a competition series hosted by Kal Penn, with judges Mike Tyson, Christina Milian and Dr. Rahul Jandial evaluating contestants for the chance to win $50,000; 9 p.m. on KCPQ.

Also on Monday

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): Competitors face six challenging obstacles; Olympic decathlete Jeremy Taiwo takes on the course.

“Modern Family,” 8:30 p.m. (KZJO): With not much new on tonight, a 2012 classic; the family heads to Disneyland for a day of comic adventures.

“American Pickers: Bonus Buys,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): A visit to a Kentucky property with a racetrack; a stop in North Carolina unearths a one-of-a-kind TV relic.

“Preacher,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy get a tip that God may be in New Orleans; Tulip hides a secret; the trio’s stop in New Orleans may expose Tulip.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Lost Season Ru-vealed,” 9 p.m. (LOGOP): New extras; bonus commentary and intros from Ru and the gals.

“House Hunters,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): Premiere of season 129(!) of the venerable series that first aired in 1999; a couple’s dream of buying a $1 million vacation home in Newport Beach, California, is put to the test when they disagree over style.

“POV,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Documentary film series; filmmaker Obaidah Zytoon captures Syria’s fall into civil war following the 2011 Arab Spring.