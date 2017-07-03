Also showing July 3: “POV” on KCTS.
“Superhuman”
Five people showcase their special talents in mind and body challenges, one involving famed magicians Penn & Teller, in a competition series hosted by Kal Penn, with judges Mike Tyson, Christina Milian and Dr. Rahul Jandial evaluating contestants for the chance to win $50,000; 9 p.m. on KCPQ.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Monday
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Commentary: Sprint’s bowing to the cable guys, as it puts T-Mobile deal on hold, looks shortsighted
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- No one hurt in Southcenter mall shooting, police say
- Washington's secretary of state to stick by voter-data request — for now
“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): Competitors face six challenging obstacles; Olympic decathlete Jeremy Taiwo takes on the course.
“Modern Family,” 8:30 p.m. (KZJO): With not much new on tonight, a 2012 classic; the family heads to Disneyland for a day of comic adventures.
“American Pickers: Bonus Buys,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): A visit to a Kentucky property with a racetrack; a stop in North Carolina unearths a one-of-a-kind TV relic.
“Preacher,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy get a tip that God may be in New Orleans; Tulip hides a secret; the trio’s stop in New Orleans may expose Tulip.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: The Lost Season Ru-vealed,” 9 p.m. (LOGOP): New extras; bonus commentary and intros from Ru and the gals.
“House Hunters,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): Premiere of season 129(!) of the venerable series that first aired in 1999; a couple’s dream of buying a $1 million vacation home in Newport Beach, California, is put to the test when they disagree over style.
“POV,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Documentary film series; filmmaker Obaidah Zytoon captures Syria’s fall into civil war following the 2011 Arab Spring.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.