“POV”

Season 30 premiere of documentary series of films that put a human face on contemporary social issues; since its debut in 1988, films in the series have won 34 Emmys, 19 Peabody Awards and three Oscars. Tonight’s topics: A woman and her mother flee Aleppo, Syria, for Los Angeles in 2012; a film short about a Greek coast guard captain responsible for saving refugees. 9 p.m. Monday on KCTS.

Also on Monday

“America Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): Competitors tackle six obstacles, including the new Rolling Pin and Wingnuts; veteran “American Ninja Warrior” fan favorites Jessie Graff, Drew Drechsel and JJ Woods return; NASCAR driver Ben Kennedy takes on the course for the first time.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The judges head to New York to continue their search for the best dancers in the nation.

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Rachel sends the bachelors a message when she chooses the recipient of the group date rose; Rachel and Jack’s one-on-one date ends with a surprise; the group heads to Oslo, Norway.

“Preacher,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy track a lead from Heaven; the trio try to learn more about the Cowboy; followed by “Talking Preacher,” guests discuss “Preacher’’ season two; hosted by Chris Hardwick, at 10 p.m.

“Southern Charm,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season four finale; Landon and Kathryn’s Key West apology sends shock waves through the South; Chelsea and Austen strive to define their relationship; Craig and Naomie decide the fate of their relationship.

“Still Star Crossed,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Rosaline and Benvolio work together to uncover the origins of the feud between the Montagues and Capulets; Lord Montague’s sister has a manipulative plan to deal with the Capulets.

“Pawn Stars,” 10:33 p.m. (HISTORY): A Gibson lap steel guitar; a letter from pioneer Ezra Meeker; a set of commemorative Oregon Trail coins; a Victorian snuff box; colonial bone dice from the Stamp Act of 1765.