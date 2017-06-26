Also showing June 26: “So You Think You Can Dance” on KCPQ.
“POV”
Season 30 premiere of documentary series of films that put a human face on contemporary social issues; since its debut in 1988, films in the series have won 34 Emmys, 19 Peabody Awards and three Oscars. Tonight’s topics: A woman and her mother flee Aleppo, Syria, for Los Angeles in 2012; a film short about a Greek coast guard captain responsible for saving refugees. 9 p.m. Monday on KCTS.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Monday
Most Read Stories
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Investigators’ task to find out why U.S. destroyer failed to dodge cargo ship
- Police investigate officer who shot Charleena Lyles after he left Taser in locker
- Mike Hopkins beats out former team to secure Hameir Wright for UW men's basketball
- Kent police fatally shoot man after car chase
“America Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): Competitors tackle six obstacles, including the new Rolling Pin and Wingnuts; veteran “American Ninja Warrior” fan favorites Jessie Graff, Drew Drechsel and JJ Woods return; NASCAR driver Ben Kennedy takes on the course for the first time.
“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The judges head to New York to continue their search for the best dancers in the nation.
“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Rachel sends the bachelors a message when she chooses the recipient of the group date rose; Rachel and Jack’s one-on-one date ends with a surprise; the group heads to Oslo, Norway.
“Preacher,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy track a lead from Heaven; the trio try to learn more about the Cowboy; followed by “Talking Preacher,” guests discuss “Preacher’’ season two; hosted by Chris Hardwick, at 10 p.m.
“Southern Charm,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Season four finale; Landon and Kathryn’s Key West apology sends shock waves through the South; Chelsea and Austen strive to define their relationship; Craig and Naomie decide the fate of their relationship.
“Still Star Crossed,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Rosaline and Benvolio work together to uncover the origins of the feud between the Montagues and Capulets; Lord Montague’s sister has a manipulative plan to deal with the Capulets.
“Pawn Stars,” 10:33 p.m. (HISTORY): A Gibson lap steel guitar; a letter from pioneer Ezra Meeker; a set of commemorative Oregon Trail coins; a Victorian snuff box; colonial bone dice from the Stamp Act of 1765.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.