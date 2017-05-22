First of the two-part season finale offers a look back.

“Dancing With The Stars”

Part one of a two-night season finale with a look back at season 24 and performances by the final three contestants, Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei, perhaps most likely to win the Mirrorball Trophy, and partner Val Chmerkovskiy; much-improved dancer and longshot, retired baseball player David Ross and partner Lindsay Arnold; and the charming retired football player Rashad Jennings and partner Emma Slater. 8 p.m. Monday on KOMO; winner announced on season finale, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The popular show will return next season, along with a new spinoff series, ”Dancing With the Stars Junior” kids’ dancing competition.

Also on Monday

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season-two finale, series renewed for next season; Supergirl challenges Rhea to battle to save National City; Superman returns; Cat Grant offers Supergirl advice.

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): Part one of the season finale, Final Four artists perform for the judges, winner announced on Tuesday’s show.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Gordon and Bullock are in danger when they find a crystal owl that reveals secrets of Gotham’s underworld; Nygma and Penguin must work together to escape a tricky situation.

“Jane the Virgin,” 8:30 p.m. (KSTW): Season-three finale, series renewed for next season; shocking news threatens to put Rogelio and Xo’s ceremony on hold; Petra’s doubts about Jane’s feelings for Rafael lead her to make a rash decision.

“The Bachelorette,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season 13 premiere; Rachel turns to friends she made on “The Bachelor’’ to discuss her hopes; Rachel meets the bachelors, trying to make time to talk to each one; 23 men remain at the end of the evening.

“The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): James Corden hosts a new edition of the popular segment with Katy Perry; Toddlerography with Jennifer Lopez; and a look back at favorite moments hosting “The Late Late Show.’’

“Better Call Saul,” 10 p.m. (AMC): Jimmy tries to settle debts; Nacho reunites with an acquaintance; Mike helps Stacey with a project and makes a connection.