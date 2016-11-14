Also showing Nov. 14: “Supergirl” on The CW, “2 Broke Girls” on CBS, and “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” on VH1.

‘Mars’

Set in the year 2033, this new “global event series” follows a group of astronauts on the first manned mission to colonize the red planet. The cast features Alberto Ammann, Ben Cotton, Kata Sarbó, Nicholas Wittman, Karen Gagnon, Gen Seto and Narantsogt Tsogtsaikhan. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard are executive producers. 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, on the National Geographic channel.

Also on Monday

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (NBC): The top 12 artists perform in front of the coaches for America’s vote; Garth Brooks serves as key adviser.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (The CW): The Guardian comes to help after a parasite alien drains Supergirl’s powers.

“American Dad,” 8:30 p.m. (TBS): Stan goes all out to produce a re-enactment of Charles Lindbergh’s solo flight for Steve’s school project.

“2 Broke Girls,” 9 p.m. (CBS): When the women take a bartending class so they can add cocktails to the dessert bar menu, Max gets chickenpox, leaving Caroline to take the exam on her own.

“Lucifer,” 9:01 p.m. (Fox): Lucifer links Azrael’s stolen blade to a string of violent stabbings and enlists Ella’s help in locating the sword.

“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party,” 10 p.m. (VH1): Martha and Snoop tackle lobster with Ashley Graham and Rick Ross.

“Conviction,” 10:01 p.m. (ABC): A racial firestorm ensues after a young African-American boy is shot and killed by a cop.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Finding a home on a budget in Prague.