Also showing on Oct. 17: “The Odd Couple” on CBS; “Gotham” on Fox, and “Halloween Baking Championship” on The Food Channel. Scary-clown cake pops, anyone?

By
Seattle Times staff

‘Jane the Virgin’

It’s season three for this comedy based on the novel by Perla Farías. In tonight’s episode Jane (Golden Globe-winner Gina Rodriguez) copes with someone being shot, while Rogelio (Jaime Camil) asks for help in keeping events out of the press. Season premiere, 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17, on The CW.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Monday

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (NBC): Contestants are pitted against one another in dueling duets; singers Joan Jett, Charlie Puth, Sammy Hagar and Bette Midler serve as guest advisers.

“Gotham,” 8 p.m. (Fox): Penguin struggles to keep his promises to the city as crime soars to an all-time high.

“The House That Dripped Blood” (1971), 8:15 p.m. (TCM): A Scotland Yard inspector learns how four tenants of a country house met macabre fates.

“Crashletes,” 8:30 p.m. (Nickelodeon): Rob Gronkowski goes for gold in the “De-Cat-Thalon’’; Stevie challenges the audience with a game of “Guess the Crash.’’

“Halloween Baking Championship,” 9 p.m. (Food): Things get spookier when the five bakers left in the competition head to the haunted circus to create scary-clown cake pops.

“The Odd Couple,” 9:30 p.m. (CBS): When Felix starts falling apart after hearing Emily might extend her time in London, Oscar must choose between a evening with Charlotte or comforting his friend.

“Conviction,” 10:01 p.m. (ABC): The CIU team works to exonerate a political activist who is serving a life sentence for planting a bomb at a mosque, killing a prominent imam and three worshippers.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @DougKnoop.