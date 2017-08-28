Also showing Aug. 28: “Bachelor in Paradise” on KOMO.

“Fashion Police: The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards”

Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Margaret Cho and NeNe Leakes break down celebrity fashion and highlight the good, the bad and the crazy moments from the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards. 8 p.m. Monday on E!

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Monday

Bachelor in Paradise,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): The continuing adventures of former cast members of “The Bachelor’’ and “The Bachelorette’’ taking another shot at finding love.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The top eight dancers compete to stay in the running for America’s favorite dancer.

“Preacher,” 9 p.m. (AMC): The mission begins to alienate Tulip and Cassidy; Tulip receives advice about her relationship with Jesse; Cassidy begins to doubt Denis.

“Man v. Food,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): Casey Webb heads to Portland to taste Peruvian chicken, a porchetta sandwich and a 2-pound burrito with 10 of the spiciest peppers in the world.

“Midnight, Texas,” 10 p.m. (KING): The Midnighters try to find a lost girl before law enforcement arrives; Fiji is haunted by a demonic entity; Joe struggles to maintain the secret that protects his family.

“POV,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Three black boys come of age in rural Bertie County, North Carolina, while navigating relationships, racism, violence, poverty and educational inequity.

“American Dad,” 10 p.m. (TBS): Stan and Steve open up a father-son garbage business; Roger finds Hayley is a natural at bumper pool and brings her to play with the best player in town.