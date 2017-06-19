Also showing June 19: “Independent Lens” on KCTS
“Better Call Saul”
Season three finale of the critically acclaimed prequel to the “Breaking Bad” series, following the story of small-time lawyer James Morgan “Jimmy” McGill (Bob Odenkirk), several years before his appearance on “Breaking Bad” as Saul Goodman; Kim takes time off; Jimmy tries to make amends; Nacho gambles with his future; Hamlin pushes Chuck to make a decision. 10 p.m. Monday on AMC.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Monday
Most Read Stories
- Mother with knife killed by police was pregnant and had mental-health issues, family says WATCH
- SUV goes off cliff near Mount Rainier National Park; 1 dead
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- In Lacey, a Washington mom grapples with baby’s Zika-caused birth defects VIEW
- Airbus offers fuel-saving winglets on A380 in effort to revive sales
“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Eric asks the rest of the bachelors to stop talking about him to Rachel; after the rose ceremony, Rachel and the men travel to South Carolina.
“Antiques Roadshow,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Vintage Albuquerque, New Mexico, revisiting fan favorites from 2002, including a Tang dynasty marble lion.
“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Los Angeles auditions continue; hopefuls perform for the judges in the hope of moving on to the callback rounds.
“Superhuman,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Five contestants show off talents, including impressive memorization and mathematics skills.
“Independent Lens,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Season 18 finale; a transgender teen works to repair a strained relationship with his family and forges a friendship with folk singer Joe Stevens.
“Still Star Crossed,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Prince Escalus suggests a public betrothal ceremony between Benvolio and Rosaline; a conspiracy to keep the feud between the Montagues and Capulets going threatens plans for peace.
“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge,” 10 p.m. (KING): Six teams compete on one of the most demanding obstacle courses ever built.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.