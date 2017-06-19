Also showing June 19: “Independent Lens” on KCTS

“Better Call Saul”

Season three finale of the critically acclaimed prequel to the “Breaking Bad” series, following the story of small-time lawyer James Morgan “Jimmy” McGill (Bob Odenkirk), several years before his appearance on “Breaking Bad” as Saul Goodman; Kim takes time off; Jimmy tries to make amends; Nacho gambles with his future; Hamlin pushes Chuck to make a decision. 10 p.m. Monday on AMC.

Also on Monday

“The Bachelorette,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Eric asks the rest of the bachelors to stop talking about him to Rachel; after the rose ceremony, Rachel and the men travel to South Carolina.

“Antiques Roadshow,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Vintage Albuquerque, New Mexico, revisiting fan favorites from 2002, including a Tang dynasty marble lion.

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Los Angeles auditions continue; hopefuls perform for the judges in the hope of moving on to the callback rounds.

“Superhuman,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Five contestants show off talents, including impressive memorization and mathematics skills.

“Independent Lens,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Season 18 finale; a transgender teen works to repair a strained relationship with his family and forges a friendship with folk singer Joe Stevens.

“Still Star Crossed,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Prince Escalus suggests a public betrothal ceremony between Benvolio and Rosaline; a conspiracy to keep the feud between the Montagues and Capulets going threatens plans for peace.

“Spartan: Ultimate Team Challenge,” 10 p.m. (KING): Six teams compete on one of the most demanding obstacle courses ever built.