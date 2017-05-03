A look at the bad behavior of orchids and other carnivorous plants.

“Plants Behaving Badly”

Premiere of two-part series taking an in-depth look at intriguing deceit and treachery in the behavior of orchids and other carnivorous plants, with scientific research revealing that more plants than previously thought are carnivorous, and new behaviors recently discovered about well-known carnivorous plants like flytraps and pitchers. 10 p.m. Wednesday on KCPQ.

Also on Wednesday

“Nature,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Spy cameras reveal the complex, entertaining adventures of a pod of social, highly intelligent dolphins.

“Blindspot,” 8 p.m. (KING): Zapata’s transgressions land her in jail, Weller and the team go to great lengths to help her.

“Shots Fired,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The district attorney sends a new team to investigate Joey Campbell’s death; another compromising video of Beck surfaces.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Gloria, Claire, Haley, Alex, Lily, Luke and Manny show support for gender equality and the women’s movement in their own ways; Cam feels jealous when Pam prefers Mitchell’s help with the baby.

“Expedition Unknown,” 9 p.m. (TRAVEL): Josh Gates searches Eastern Europe for the ancient origins and modern legacy of the vampire legend.

“Andy Cohen’s Then & Now,” 10 p.m. (Bravo): New series premiere; actresses Kristin Chenoweth and Rosie Perez and TV personality RuPaul join Andy Cohen to look back at 1997, when Princess Diana died and boxer Mike Tyson took a bite out of Evander Holyfield’s ear.

“Fargo,” 10 p.m. (FX): Gloria revisits her stepfather’s past to try and find some answers.

“Designated Survivor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): President Kirkman prepares for his first international summit; Kimble Hookstraten faces a challenge to her speakership; Alex thinks about bringing her kids back to Washington, D.C.