Also airing Tuesday: “Deadliest Catch” on Discovery

“Victorian Slum House”

Premiere of five-part series with a group of 21st-century people moving into an authentic re-creation of a London tenement in the 1860s with sparse rooms, a shared water pump and an outhouse, doing jobs like candle-making, wood-turning and repurposing old clothes to earn enough money to buy food and pay the weekly rent. 8 p.m. Tuesday on KCTS.

Also on Tuesday

“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): After a Marine sergeant is found murdered in a national park, Gibbs and the NCIS team partner with police Sgt. May Dawson to solve a string of related crimes.

“The Mick,” 8:30 p.m. (KCPQ): Season-one finale; the kids catch a pair of intruders trying to break into the Pemberton mansion; Mickey tries to protect the kids in a case of mistaken identity.

“American Housewife,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Katie must overcome her fear of wearing a bathing suit in public to help Anna-Kat get over her own fear of water; Oliver gives Greg a makeover.

“Below Deck Mediterranean,” 9 p.m. (BRAVO): Series premiere; crew of the luxury yacht Sirocco sets sail in the waters off Croatia; Hannah and Bobby are joined by seven new shipmates; Hannah finds herself at odds with Capt. Sandy.

“iZombie,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Liv’s personality becomes bossy and controlling after she eats the brain of a dominatrix, making everyone uncomfortable.

“Deadliest Catch,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Wild Bill uncovers the truth about Nick McGlashan’s terminal illness; a damaging mechanical issue threatens to crush Jake’s future; warming seas force Keith into the unknown.

“Imaginary Mary,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Alice faces dilemma of whether to play the role of parent or friend as she tries to connect with Dora; Ben wants Alice to be his personal mole; Bunny infiltrates the one place Andy feels cool.

“Chicago Fire,” 10 p.m. (KING): Casey takes extreme measures to help his friend Kannell; Severide helps an old widow come to terms with letting go; Otis and Cruz find a new roommate.