“Scorpion”

Season-three finale of drama about Homeland Security think tank Scorpion, a group of brilliant misfits led by eccentric genius Walter O’Brien to defend against high-tech threats; tensions run high for Team Scorpion as they overcome personal conflicts trying to be rescued three weeks after crash landing on a desert island. The show is renewed for next season; 10 p.m. Monday on KIRO.

Also on Monday

“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The eight semifinalists perform live for coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, and America’s vote.

“Dancing With The Stars,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Four couples remain before next week’s finale; each of the judges pair up with a couple and assign a specific challenge; dancer Cheryl Burke returns for a performance; Calum Scott performs.

“The Treehouse Guys,” 8 p.m. (DIY): Season-three premiere; the team builds a two-story home in the ponderosa pines, with a spiral staircase made from a giant tree trunk.

“Man With A Plan,” 8:30 p.m. (KIRO): Season-one finale; Adam and Andi contemplate having another baby when Don and Marcy’s newborn grandson comes for a visit; series renewed for next season.

“Jane the Virgin,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Jane finds it hard to ask Fabian for a favor; Petra and Rafael turn to Jane for advice; Jane offers to help Xo and Rogelio.

“Lucifer,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Lucifer struggles with his feelings when he realizes his father may be the prime suspect of a murder at the insane asylum.

“Year Million,” 9 p.m. (NATGEO): Debut of six-part docudrama of what it may be like to be human a million years in the future, with futurists, scientists, scholars and science-fiction writers.

“Quantico,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season-two finale; Alex and the team make a final stand against the collaborators at the Constitutional Convention, where a new amendment threatens the freedom of all citizens.