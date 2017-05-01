Also Monday, “The Voice” on KING and “Independent Lens” on KCTS
“Taken”
Season finale of series about a young Bryan Mills and his fight to overcome personal tragedy, an origin story prequel to the “Taken’’ film trilogy; the FBI threatens to remove Christina from command; Bryan and John lead a rogue mission to stop Mejia’s associates before they cross the border. 10 p.m. Monday on KING.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Monday
“Kevin Can Wait,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Guest star Leah Remini plays Kevin’s (Kevin James) old rival on the force, reuniting the “King of Queens” stars; Kevin comes out of retirement to reprise his undercover assignment, with fellow cop Vanessa Cellucci; Donna is up for a promotion, Kendra gets accepted into law school; Chale gets a lucrative new job.
“The Voice,” 8 p.m. (KING): The top 11 artists perform for coaches Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani and viewer votes.
“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Alex gets kidnapped and her captor threatens to kill her unless Supergirl releases a notorious criminal from prison; Rhea has a proposal for Lena.
“Superheroes Decoded,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Film clips, comics artwork, historical material and interviews with dozens of experts, fans and creators examining the rise of America’s superhero mythology in the 20th century.
“Lucifer,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): After cutting off all contact from his family and the police department, Lucifer returns to help solve an up-and-coming guitarist’s murder; Lucifer has a new woman in his life.
“Independent Lens,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Despite the possible consequences, three U.S. veterans speak out against the secret U.S. drone war.
“Scorpion,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): After extinguishing a catastrophic tunnel fire, Team Scorpion helps Toby and Happy get to their wedding ceremony.
“Warning: This Drug May Kill You,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Examining the devastating effects of opioid addiction; four families reveal how their lives have changed due to the opioid addiction of their loved ones.
