The drama about four prosperous women who are all suspects in a murder continues; also on TV on Sunday: “Walking Dead,” “Madam Secretary.”

“BIG LITTLE LIES”

Episode four of the seven-part miniseries on the seemingly perfect everyday lives of a group of prosperous women in scenic Monterey, California, featuring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, who are all suspects in a murder mystery that won’t be solved until the final episode. Tonight, Nathan invites Madeline and Ed to dinner to discuss parenting Abigail; Celeste prepares for a city-council meeting about Madeline’s play; Jane meets with Ziggy’s teacher; Madeline unearths a key player from Jane’s past. 6 p.m. Sunday, repeats at 9 p.m., on HBO.

Also on Sunday

“America’s Funniest Home Videos,” 7 p.m. (KOMO): Alfonso Ribeiro hosts season 27 of the popular series; wedding moments include a best man who faints; people attempt the Mannequin Challenge; a boy shows off the haircut he gave himself.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Working for the school paper, Lisa covers Bart’s success when he becomes a star basketball player at Springfield Elementary; Bart gets involved with the Mafia.

“Chicago Justice, “ 9 p.m. (KING): After a prominent judge is shot and killed while leaving a bar with Valdez, the team learns the judge’s death is connected to a trial when he gave a college rapist a lenient sentence.

“The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Drama in the weeks and months following a zombie apocalypse as survivors search for safety; things don’t go as planned when a group of Kingdommers delivers goods to the Saviors during a routine supply drop-off.

“Madam Secretary,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): The unconventional new president of the Philippines hits on Elizabeth during a meeting to discuss a treaty; Elizabeth asks Jay to look into Kevin Park’s CIA connections; Henry’s operative goes radio silent.

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” 9 p.m. (E!): Season 13 premiere; department store makes an offer to purchase Dash; Kourtney struggles to enjoy herself in Scott’s presence; Khloe’s new relationship.

“Feud: Bette and Joan,” 10 p.m. (FX): Miniseries second episode; with production on “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” underway, Bette and Joan form an alliance, but outside forces conspire against them; episode one repeated, 11:09 p.m.

“American Crime,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season-three premiere; an undocumented Mexican worker discovers modern servitude thriving in an agricultural community; a woman learns the shocking truth behind a family’s wealth.