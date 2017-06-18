Also on TV on Father’s Day: “Grantchester” returns to Masterpiece, “Fear the Walking Dead” and “Twin Peaks: The Return.”

“My Mother and Other Strangers” on Masterpiece

Premiere of new historical drama set during World War II in Northern Ireland, following the Coyne family and their neighbors, whose lives are disrupted when a U.S. Army Air Force of 4,000 servicemen and women set up base in their rural parish. Upcoming stories, many based on events of the time, center on the love story that unfolds between Rose Coyne and the charming USAAF liaison officer, Capt. Dreyfuss, endangering her marriage. 8 p.m. Sunday on KCTS.

Also on Sunday

John Wayne movie marathon, 10 a.m. (SUNDANCE): Father’s Day western-themed classic John Wayne movies of the 1970s; “The Cowboys,” 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.; “The Train Robbers,” noon; “Cahill U.S. Marshal, 2 p.m.; “Chisum,” 7:30 p.m.

“America’s Secret Space Heroes,” 6 p.m. (SMITH): Series finale; Project Viking sets out to create a Mars lander; repeats at 9 p.m.

“Twin Peaks: The Return,” 6 p.m. (SHOWTIME): Part seven; there’s a body; repeats at 9 and 11 p.m.

“Veep,” 7:30 p.m. (HBO): Selina’s book finally arrives; Jonah has a big meeting; Dan, Ben and Kent grab a drink.

“Grantchester,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Season three premiere of detective drama set in 1953 in the village of Grantchester, near Cambridge; Sidney is distracted from his Christmas duties; when a man is found dead, Geordie is horrified by the similarities to an old, unsolved murder.

“Fear The Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): A mysterious character searches for purpose and becomes tied to the struggle over an important resource in the apocalypse; followed by guests discussing the episode on “Talking Dead” at 10 p.m.

“Second Wives Club,” 10 p.m. (E!): Season one finale; Shiva confronts Mohamed about setting a wedding date; Katie plans her grand opening for the tea shop; Veronika prepares to take a difficult step in her relationship with Michael.

“American Gods,” 9 p.m. (STARZ): Season finale. On the eve of war, Mr. Wednesday attempts to recruit the Old God Ostara, but needs Mr. Nancy’s help in making a good impression and winning her over; repeated at 10 p.m.; all season episodes repeat from 2:11 p.m. until the finale.