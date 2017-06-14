Also showing Wednesday: “Fargo” on FX.

“Amazing Monkeys”

Premiere of nature documentary, a 55 million-year journey through time and around the world with host biologist Patrick Aryee taking a face-to-face look at some of the 400+ species of primates thriving in our jungles, deserts, grasslands and mountains. Also: the story of the epic migrations, lost lands and mass extinctions in their remarkable family tree; at 5 and 8 p.m. Wednesday on Smithsonian Channel.

Also on Wednesday

“MasterChef,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The cooks create a dish using 12 of the most popular ingredients on any American’s shopping list, with the winner moving forward in the competition.

“Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry,” 8 p.m. (E!): Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner discover shocking news about their love lives; RuPaul connects with his departed parents; Elisha Cuthbert and her family get closure after the death of a beloved grandmother.

“Big Star Little Star,” 9 p.m. (USA): Contestants include former professional basketball player Kenny Smith and his son, Malloy; actress Nicole Sullivan and her son, Beckett; and actor Gilles Marini with his daughter, Juliana.

“Nobodies,” 10 p.m. (TVLAND): Larry, Rachel and Hugh’s excitement to finally meet acclaimed comedy film director Paul Skidmore turns into horror when he brings along his muse: Melissa McCarthy.

“Andy Cohen’s Then & Now,” 10 p.m. (Bravo): Pop-culture moments of 2008 including the Octomom scandal, the housing market collapse and Barack Obama’s election, with celebrity guests RuPaul, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Rosie Perez.

“Fargo,” 10 p.m. (FX): Emmit sits down with Gloria; Nikki negotiates a deal.

“Blood Drive,” 10 p.m. (SYFY): Premiere of new series set in a dystopian future where people participate in a “death race” with cars that run on human blood.