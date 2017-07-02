Also on TV for Sunday, plenty for “Masterpiece” fans: “My Mother and Other Strangers” and “Grantchester.”

“America in Color”

Premiere of five-part series incorporating rare footage and stills from periods in American life — from the 1920s through the 1960s — that have been restored using the latest colorization technology and research of original colors to bring the correct tones from each era to life. Sunday night’s premiere episode focuses on the 1920s, one of America’s greatest period of change and growth. 6 p.m. Sunday on the Smithsonian Channel; repeats at 8 and 11 p.m.

Also on Sunday

“First Ladies Revealed,” 6 p.m. (SMITH): Premiere of four-episode series of the stories of the challenges and achievements of America’s First Ladies; this episode including Jackie Kennedy, Dolley Madison and Nancy Reagan; repeats at 9 p.m.

“Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” 6 p.m. (CNN): Season nine finale; Bourdain tours Porto, Portugal, with his former boss; food takes center stage; repeats at 9 p.m.

“My Mother And Other Strangers,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): World War II era drama; the Coyne family finds out the cost of taking what isn’t theirs when an outbreak of scarlet fever feels like the price everyone has to pay.

“Fear the Walking Dead,” 9 p.m. (AMC): Loyalty wavers at the Ranch; news of incoming danger spreads; Madison struggles to keep everyone together; followed by “Talking Dead” discussing the episode at 10 p.m.

“Grantchester,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): After a mass poisoning at a local cricket match leaves a young man dead, Sidney and Geordie must determine if it was an accident; Sidney and Amanda’s secret is out.

“Expedition Mungo,” 10 p.m. (ANIMAL PL): Series finale; the adventurous camaeraman explores the waterways of Borneo.