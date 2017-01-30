Also airing on Tuesday, Jan. 31: “Super Bowl Greatest Commercials” on CBS and “American Experience” on KCTS.

‘Face Off’

Now in its 11th season, this special-effects makeup competition features artists who have competed in previous seasons. Tuesday night, the teams create angel and devil characters. Glenn Hetrick, Ve Neill and Neville Page are the judges. McKenzie Westmore is the host. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, on Syfy.

Also on Tuesday

“Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2017,” 8 p.m. (CBS): Boomer Esiason and Daniela Ruah host a countdown of the best Super Bowl commercials.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (The CW): H.R.’s past catches up with him when a bounty hunter comes to Central City to bring him back to Earth-19 to stand trial for his crime.

“The Mick,” 8:31 p.m. (Fox): The Pembertons go to the country club to restore their reputation, but Mickey gets in an argument with a women there, and Chip learns he has been demoted from his golf group.

“American Experience,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Engineers overcome challenges to construct America’s first subway system in Boston.

“Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern,” 9 p.m. (Travel): Andrew follows in the footsteps of Lewis and Clark while experiencing the bountiful cuisine of the Pacific Northwest.

“Teen Wolf,” 9 p.m. (MTV): Scott and his pack face off against Douglas in a final showdown, and the fate of Beacon Hills hangs in the balance.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 10 p.m. (ABC): Coulson and the team race to save agents Sam and Bill Koenig from those trying to get their hands on the Darkhold book.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): When Alex lands a job in the United Kingdom, he and his wife, Christine, are both skeptical about leaving family and friends behind, and matters aren’t made easier by the debate over the location for their new home.