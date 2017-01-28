Also showing Monday: “Supergirl” on The CW, “Lucifer” on Fox, “The Odd Couple” on CBS and “Timeless” on NBC.
‘Quantico’
A spy thriller starring Priyanka Chopra as Alex Parrish, originally an FBI recruit at Quantico who this season is working for the CIA at a training facility called “The Farm.” The cast also features Blair Underwood, Jake McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis and Russell Tovey. 10:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, on ABC.
Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop
Also on Monday
“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Livewire seemingly breaks out of prison; Supergirl takes Mon-El with her when she sees Livewire attack the NCPD.
“Kids Baking Championship,” 8 p.m. (Food Network): The remaining eight bakers must put a modern spin on old-school desserts like coconut cream pie or German chocolate cake
“Ride,” 8 p.m. (Nickelodeon): Kit is excited to be at the Covington Academy, until she realizes she’ll have to ride a horse.
“Viva Las Vegas” (1964), 8:45 p.m. (TCM): A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix.
“Lucifer,” 9:01 p.m. (Fox): Lucifer travels to hell to find the antidote to the professor’s poison.
“The Odd Couple,” 9:30 p.m. (CBS): After a heated argument, Oscar and Felix decide it might be best to change their living arrangement and find new roommates.
“Timeless,” 10 p.m. (NBC): Wyatt and Rufus go rogue and travel back to the 1980s to save Jessica.
“POV,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): In “Seven Songs for Long Life,” patients at Strathcarron Hospice in Scotland face pain and uncertainty with song and humor.
