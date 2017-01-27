Also showing on Friday: “Rosewood” on Fox, “Emerald City” on NBC, “Merle Travis: Guitar Man” on KCTS, “Treehouse Masters” on Animal Planet.

‘The Unsinkable Molly Brown’

As part of a daylong tribute to the late Debbie Reynolds, Turner Classic Movies presents this 1964 tale of a young woman (Reynolds) who starts life in a mountain cabin, meets Johnny Brown (Harve Presnell) and they both end up finding their fortune in silver and gold. For a complete schedule of films, check the channel’s website (tcm.com). 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, on TCM.

Also on Friday

“Last Man Standing,” 8 p.m. (ABC): Mike plans to get Ryan and Kyle adept at fixing things around the house by pitting them against each other.

“Rosewood,” 8 p.m. (Fox): A victim unexpectedly awakens on Rosie’s autopsy table, throwing the team into a world full of people who go to extremes to keep their secrets.

“Ginormous Food,” 8 p.m. (Food): Josh Denny seeks enormous foods in Richmond, Va.

“Emerald City,” 9 p.m. (NBC): Seeking revenge for her sister’s death, West tracks down Dorothy and uses enchanted interrogation methods to get information from her.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Rebecca relies on her friends, including Patrick, when a stressful situation overwhelms her.

“Merle Travis: Guitar Man,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Songwriter and guitarist Merle Travis rises from humble beginnings to become one of country music’s most celebrated pioneers.

“Roast Battle II: War of the Words,” 10 p.m. (Comedy Central): More comedians face off; Jeff Ross and guest judges decide who moves on to the next round.

“Treehouse Masters,” 10:01 p.m. (Animal Planet): Pete pushes his design skills to create an owl-inspired tree house library in Charlotte, N.C.