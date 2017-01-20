Also showing on Friday: “Last Man Standing” on ABC, “Free Willy” on Freeform, “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” on The CW and “Treehouse Masters” on Animal Planet.

‘Alicia Keys — Landmarks Live in Concert’

PBS’ “Great Performances” series presents the Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter in concert at various locations around New York City: the Circle Line harbor tour, the Unisphere in Queens and Harlem’s Apollo Theater. 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, on KCTS.

Also on Friday

“Last Man Standing,” 8 p.m. (ABC): Mike and Vanessa ask newlyweds Mandy and Kyle to tone down their open displays of affection.

“Grimm,” 8 p.m. (NBC): Nick devises a plan that will take Capt. Renard out of his element.

“Rosewood,” 8 p.m. (Fox): Rosewood and Villa unravel an illusory case when an escape artist is found dead in a wooden trunk.

“Free Willy” (1993), 8:30 p.m. (Freeform): An abandoned boy with a chip on his shoulder befriends an ill-fated killer whale at a water park.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” 9 p.m. (The CW): The residents of West Covina examine their relationships and priorities.

“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Frank intervenes when diplomatic immunity complicates a child-abuse case.

“Treehouse Masters,” 10 p.m. (Animal Planet): Pete treks to New York’s Catskill Mountains to build his first glass house in the sky.

“Saving Private Ryan” (1998), 10 p.m. (AMC): A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat.