‘Six’
Described as a “military drama,” this new eight-part series follows members of Navy SEAL Team Six on a mission in Afghanistan. The cast features Walton Goggins (“Justified”), Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan-Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge and Dominic Adams. 10:01 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, on History.
“Lethal Weapon,” 8 p.m. (Fox): Riggs and Murtaugh are enmeshed in an infamous car-theft ring when a car containing huge amounts of cocaine is stolen from an impound lot.
“Schitt’s Creek,” 8 p.m. (Pop): David and Stevie try to come to terms with their new relationship.
“People’s Choice Awards,” 9 p.m. (CBS): Recognizing fan favorites in movies, music and TV at the Microsoft Theater L.A. Live; Joel McHale hosts.
“Frequency,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Frank and Raimy make an incredible discovery in their search for the Nightingale.
“Black-ish,” 9:31 p.m. (ABC): Bow gets Dre to try therapy, where he learns to deal with his anger.
“Chicago P.D.,” 10 p.m. (NBC): A priest and parishioners block law enforcement from entering a church where two murder suspects are thought to be hiding; Rixton is caught in a lie with Voight.
“Workaholics,” 10 p.m. (Comedy Central): The guys add something to Alice’s father’s new product to drive up sales.
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” 10:30 p.m. (TBS): Masha Gessen discusses ways to survive an autocracy.
