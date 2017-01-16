Also showing on Monday: “Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala” on The CW, “Lucifer” on Fox, “Timeless” on NBC, and “The March,” about the 1963 March on Washington, on KCTS.

‘Scorpion’

Tonight on the third season of this action drama, “Team Scorpion” is tricked into producing counterfeit cash for a “foreign entity.” Sounds a little suspicious to me. Ari Stidham, Eddie Kay Thomas, Elyes Gabel, Jadyn Wong and Katharine McPhee are featured in the cast. 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on CBS.

Also on Monday

“The Bachelor,” 8 p.m. (ABC): After sending Liz home, Nick tells the rest of the women about their past.

“Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Stand-up performances from Jay Pharoah, Iliza Shlesinger, Russell Peters, J.B. Smoove and more; Howie Mandel hosts.

“Kids Baking Championship,” 8 p.m. (Food Network): The remaining 10 kid bakers must make a comfort-food dessert impostor; meatloaf; fried chicken; mac and cheese.

“Lucifer,” 9:01 p.m. (Fox): Lucifer and Chloe investigate the murder of two of Lucifer’s ex-flames.

“Beyond,” 9 p.m. (Freeform): Holden uncovers a vital clue when he attempts to learn more about the mysterious man who pursues him.

“Timeless,” 10 p.m. (NBC): Harry Houdini may be the only one who can save Lucy after she’s kidnapped and taken to the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair to find Rittenhouse.

“The March,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Supporters and participants of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom recall the experience; narrated by Denzel Washington.

“House Hunters,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): A couple seek a new home with more space in Atlanta.