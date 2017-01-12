Also showing on Thursday: “The Great American Baking Show” on ABC, “The Good Place” on NBC, “Alone” on the History channel and “Mom” on CBS.

‘Colony’

Josh Holloway (“Lost”) and Sarah Wayne Callies (“The Walking Dead”) return for a second season as a husband and wife in this sci-fi drama about surviving in Los Angeles after an alien invasion. Season premiere, 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, on USA.

Also on Thursday

“The Great American Baking Show,” 8 p.m. (ABC): The final two bakers face the three most difficult baking challenges.

“The Good Place,” 8:30 p.m. (NBC): Eleanor and Tahani create a plan, and Michael makes a shocking discovery.

“Alone,” 9 p.m. (History): Dangerous challenges wreak havoc on the participants and force most to consider going home.

“Nashville,” 9 p.m. (CMT): Maddie starts an internship at a recording studio and meets a street musician.

“Top Chef,” 9 p.m. (Bravo): The chefs take up a challenge to cook dishes using ingredients corresponding to their zodiac signs.

“Mom,” 9:01 p.m. (CBS): Bonnie and the ladies keep Jill’s pregnancy a secret, causing Christy to feel left out.

“Mysteries at the Museum,” 10 p.m. (Travel): Don Wildman examines a wartime surgery that was truly life or death, a magician who challenged the legendary Harry Houdini, and a race to discover wireless communication that lead to a slimy invention.

“Lip Sync Battle,” 10 p.m. (Spike): Actors Don Cheadle and Wanda Sykes compete.