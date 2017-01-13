Also showing: “Grimm” on NBC, “The Vampire Diaries” on The CW, “Paranormal Lockdown” on TLC, and “Bel Canto the Opera,” a world premiere production on PBS.
‘Sleepy Hollow’
Fridays are turning into “creep night” on the television landscape (see “Grimm,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “Paranormal Lockdown” below). This particular creepshow — now in its fourth season — features a fun performance by Tom Mison as Ichabod Crane trying to cope with the modern world. 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, on Fox.
Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop
Also on Friday
“Grimm,” 8 p.m. (NBC): Hank and Wu discover a way to stop Renard; Adalind gets a phone call that puts her in the middle of everything.
“The Vampire Diaries,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Stefan and Damon look for their next victim at an anger-management support group.
“Shark Tank,” 9 p.m. (ABC): Products include an eco-friendly disposal system for cooking grease; block toys; stylish nursing apparel for breast-feeding moms.
“Great Performances,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): “Bel Canto the Opera” — Contemporary story inspired by the 126-day hostage crisis at the Japanese ambassador’s house in Lima, Peru, which explores tensions and alliances between terrorists and hostages.
“Paranormal Lockdown,” 9 p.m. (TLC): Nick and Katrina set out to document the elusive shadow figures lurking within the expansive corridors of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Ky.
“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Danny takes a side job as a bodyguard for a released ex-con who took the fall for someone else.
“The Wheel,” 10 p.m. (Discovery): With minimal supplies, a wrestler, a plumber, a fitness model, a former Marine, a nurse and an ultramarathoner face extreme challenges.
“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Andrea is ready to split town and move to Bucharest, Romania.
