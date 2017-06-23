Also showing June 23: “The Great British Baking Show” on KCTS.

“Playing House”

Season three premiere of the comedy adventures of best friends Emma and Maggie (inspired by the real-life friendship of stars Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham); Maggie hosts a game night to welcome Bruce’s new girlfriend into the fold; Emma faces health issues; 11 p.m. Friday on USA.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Friday

“The Originals,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season four finale; the Mikaelsons are out of options as they face The Hollow; Vincent proposes a final, desperate plan that will force Klaus, Elijah, Hayley, Rebekah and Freya to make a great sacrifice.

“What Would You Do?” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season 12 premiere; hidden cameras capture reactions to dilemmas; white teens bully a Muslim peer; a couple insult their son’s overweight girlfriend; a parent is overcritical.

“The Great British Baking Show,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Bakers work on bread; sweet dough with a twist; recipe using three different flours.

“Bizaardvark,” 9 p.m. (DISNEY): Season two premiere; Paige and Frankie start public high school, but life at Sierra High isn’t what they expected; recent grad Dirk tries to help Bernie and Amelia acclimate to their new school.

“Logo Trailblazer Honors 2017,” 9 p.m. (VH1): Celebrating heroes who’ve made the world better for LGBTQ people; honorees include Cyndi Lauper, activist Cleve Jones, choreographer Alvin Ailey, and the creators of “Will & Grace.”

“Kendra On Top,” 9:30 p.m. (WE TV): Season six reality-show premiere; Kendra leaves boot camp fearing Patti’s tell-all book threat; Patti hears from a book publisher and could make Kendra’s fear come true.

“Wynonna Earp,” 10 p.m. (SYFY): Doc tries to help a friend; Wynonna deals with the angry, genie-like Marzanoik.

“Crossroads,” 10 p.m. (CMT): Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Drake White, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts and Sara Evans join Earth, Wind & Fire.