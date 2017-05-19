Chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson participates in a celebrity edition of “Undercover Boss.”

“The Toy Box”

Finale of series hosted by Eric Stonestreet; inventors present their ideas for new toys to a panel of kids and their industry-expert mentors; inventions include a rocket, a party game, a way to create three-dimensional images out of water, a wooden robot and a plush ladybug that records messages; the judges decide who will have their toy produced and sold. 8 p.m. Friday on KOMO.

Also on Friday

“Undercover Boss,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Season-eight finale, show not yet canceled or renewed; chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson goes undercover at a cooking class, a culinary institute, a high-end food truck and a soup kitchen to find and mentor new culinary talent.

“12 Monkeys,” 8 p.m. (SYFY): Season-three premiere of drama of man from the post-apocalyptic future who’s come to our time to rid the world of the source of the plague that will annihilate the human race; the birth of the Witness and the beginning of the end of the world.

“First Dates,” 8 p.m. (KING): A dater talks about insecurities from being bullied as a child; a medium wants to meet someone who understands his unique talents; a couple discuss struggles of dating after a divorce.

“The Originals,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): The Hollow sends a terrifying message to Vincent, who teams with Haley and Freya to stop them; Klaus makes a shocking alliance.

“Animals,” 8:30 p.m. (HBO): Season-two finale of adult-themed animated series; an elderly dog looks back on her life and dispenses wisdom; rat teens Phil and Mike ponder the future.

“American Masters,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Documentary series profiles legendary chef James Beard, champion of American cuisine and host of the first televised cooking show, in 1946.

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Maher and guests from diverse parts of the political spectrum discuss current events.

“The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon,” 11:34 p.m. (KING): Singer Katy Perry; actor Josh Charles; comic Al Madrigal.