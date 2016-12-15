Also showing Friday: “Last Man Standing” on ABC; “The 85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade” on The CW; “Z Nation” on Syfy, and the movie “Deck the Halls” on AMC.
“Joshua Bell’s Seasons of Cuba”
Grammy Award-winning violinist Joshua Bell performs with the Chamber Orchestra of Havana in this evening of Vivaldi classics and Piazzolla tangos. 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, on KCTS.
Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop
“Last Man Standing,” 8 p.m. (ABC): Eve introduces her new boyfriend, Rob, to her dad and the rest of the family at Christmas dinner.
“The 85th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade,” 8 p.m. (The CW): The event features inflatable character balloons, celebrity-filled cars and live musical performances.
“Hell’s Kitchen,” 8 p.m. (Fox): The remaining chefs tackle sliders; three guest judges determine which team will party at the Playboy Mansion.
“Hawaii Five-O,” 9 p.m. (CBS): The team rushes to Mexico, where Chin puts his life in jeopardy in an effort to rescue Sara, his kidnapped niece.
“Z Nation,” 9 p.m. (Syfy): The gang reunites and faces the biggest battle yet.
“Tanked,” 10 p.m. (Animal Planet): Wayde and Brett team up with singer Alli Simpson to donate a tank to Hurley Medical Center for her charity, Children’s Miracle Network.
“Deck the Halls” (2006), 10 p.m. (AMC): Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space.
“Treasure Quest: Snake Island,” 10:02 p.m. (Discovery): The team members’ hard work and determination finally pay off when they find the gold they’ve been searching for.
