Also appearing Tuesday, Feb. 7: “NCIS” on CBS, and “Detroiters” on Comedy Central

‘Oklahoma City’

PBS’ “American Experience” series looks back at the April 19, 1995, bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and the incident’s ties to other historic events. The documentary was directed by Barak Goodman. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, on KCTS.

Doug Knoop: @dougknoop

Also on Tuesday

“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (CBS): The murder of a petty officer in a small town outside D.C. prompts NCIS to once again work with The Sherlocks, a privately funded investigative team.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Barry and the team at S.T.A.R. Labs try to bring down a meta-human who is killing people by causing them to decompose at an accelerated rate.

“New Girl,” 8 p.m. (Fox): When Nick freaks out after Reagan lands him a book signing, Jess scrambles to boost his confidence and help it go smoothly.

“Fresh Off the Boat,” 9 p.m. (ABC): Jessica is pleased to hear her sister has decided to go to college but does not support her decision to pursue an art degree.

“This is Us,” 9 p.m. (NBC): Toby throws a wrench into Kate’s weight-loss journey; Randall struggles to accept his father’s failing health.

“Taboo,” 10 p.m. (FX): James Delaney is blackmailed into a dangerous mission.

“Being Mary Jane,” 10 p.m. (BET): Mary Jane’s new position as web correspondent fuels her rivalry with Justin as she pursues the story of a teen boy beaten for wearing a skirt.

“Detroiters,” 10:30 p.m. (Comedy Central): Detroit admen try to score a campaign with Chrysler.