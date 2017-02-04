Also airing on Monday, Feb. 6: “Days of Wine and Roses” on TCM and “House Hunters” on HGTV.

‘APB’

Justin Kirk (“Tyrant,” “Weeds”) stars in this new police drama, based on a New York Times Magazine article. Kirk plays a billionaire engineer who comes to the assistance of a troubled Chicago police district. Natalie Martinez, Taylor Handley and Ernie Hudson are also in the cast. 9:01 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, on Fox.

Also on Monday

“Days of Wine and Roses” (1962), 7:15 p.m. (TCM): A boozing PR man’s wife joins him in drinking but not in Alcoholics Anonymous.

“The Bachelor,” 8 p.m. (ABC): Nick spends the day with an enigmatic woman; a group date at the beach becomes awkward.

“Supergirl,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Armek, a white Martian, descends on National City intent on taking M’gann back to Mars to face her punishment as a traitor.

“Shadowhunters,” 8 p.m. (Freeform): To get answers about Valentine’s plan, Isabelle and Clary are sent to visit the Iron Sisters.

“Superior Donuts,” 9 p.m. (CBS): Arthur tries to prove he’s still relevant by coming up with a unique doughnut flavor after Franco’s creative new flavors become best-sellers.

“Timeless,” 10 p.m. (NBC): With the help of a new soldier, Lucy and Rufus chase Flynn through Paris in 1927 on the day that Charles Lindbergh completes his trans-Atlantic flight.

“Independent Lens,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): D.W. Griffith’s 1915 “The Birth of a Nation” starts a dialogue about race relations and representation.

“House Hunters,” 10 p.m. (HGTV): Retiring buyers want a modern house with a major “wow” factor that includes a pool and a large, open floor plan with tall windows.