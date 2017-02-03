Also on Friday: “MacGyver” on CBS, “Emerald City” on NBC, “Sleepy Hollow” on Fox, and — on TCM — “Blazing Saddles,” Mel Brooks’ 1974 satirical Western comedy classic.

‘Live from Lincoln Center’

The Mostly Mozart Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary with performances that culminate in Mozart’s first and last symphonies. 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, on KCTS.

Doug Knoop: @dougknoop

Also on Friday

“Blazing Saddles” (1974), 7:30 p.m. (TCM): A black railroad worker is appointed sheriff of a town marked for destruction by a scheming politician.

“MacGyver,” 8 p.m. (CBS): Mac and Jack must track down a corrupt FBI agent who has framed a man for murder.

“Dr. Ken,” 8:31 p.m. (ABC): Allison thinks a love poem Dave penned for his girlfriend is for her.

“Emerald City,” 9 p.m. (NBC): Dorothy’s confrontation with the wizard brings her closer to discovering the truth about her past.

“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Rebecca’s father makes a surprising appearance.

“Sleepy Hollow,” 9 p.m. (Fox): As Dreyfuss gets closer to making progress on his mission, parts of his past are revealed.

“Treehouse Masters,” 10:02 p.m. (Animal Planet): Pete surprises two lucky winners to receive complete, top-to-bottom, $20,000 renovations of their existing treehouses, giving old, rundown childhood structures much-needed repairs, remodels and complete makeovers.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Minnesota couple Pamela and David are packing up the kids and moving to Helsinki for a job opportunity, and it will take some powerful persuasion to get David to soften his budget stance to give their children a city experience.