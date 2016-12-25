Also showing on Sunday: Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” on ABC, “I Love Lucy Christmas Special” on CBS, “The Librarians” on TNT and the Clark Gable / Claudette Colbert comedy “It Happened One Night” on TCM.

‘CALL THE MIDWIFE HOLIDAY SPECIAL’

While it was never as popular as “Downton Abbey,” this touching little series (based on the best-selling memoirs of the late Jennifer Worth) has many ardent fans and can really tug at your heartstrings. In this preview to the new season, the staff at Nonnatus House travel to South Africa to help save a clinic facing closure. 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, on KCTS.

Also on Sunday

“Beauty and the Beast” (1991), 8 p.m. (ABC): A French maiden takes the place of her captured father in the enchanted castle of an accursed prince, and her love is his only chance to resume human form, in the Disney version of a French fairy tale. Animated.

“I Love Lucy Christmas Special,” 8 p.m. (CBS): While decorating for Christmas, the Ricardos and Mertzes reflect on how their lives have changed since the arrival of Little Ricky.

“When Calls the Heart,” 8 p.m. (Hallmark): A peddler comes to Hope Valley selling the townspeople his wares and teaching them lessons about joy and giving.

“The Librarians,” 8 p.m. (TNT): In order to stop the spread of pure evil, the team must find the Eye of Ra and unravel the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle.

“It Happened One Night” (1934), 8:45 p.m. (TCM): A newsman rides a bus and shares a cabin with a tycoon’s runaway daughter.

“Holiday Baking Championship,” 9 p.m. (Food Network): Three stars from Kids Baking Championship and three Holiday Baking champions compete in a holiday-themed showdown for the $10,000 prize.

“Alaska: Water and Ice,” 9 p.m. (Travel): Polar-bear plunging, snowmobile water-skipping and iceberg wakeboarding in Alaska, where the average temperature is 20 degrees

“Scrooged” (1988), 9:55 p.m. (Freeform): A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come.