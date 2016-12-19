Also airing Tuesday, Dec. 20: “The Santa Clause” on Freeform and “The Year: 2016 on ABC.
‘Michael Bublé Sings and Swings’
The Canadian crooner sings pop and jazz songs in his sixth (!) music special. It was taped in Manchester, England. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, on NBC.
Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop
Also on Tuesday
“Terry Crews Saves Christmas,” 8 p.m. (The CW): Terry and his crew help the Reynoldses take over hosting their family’s game day Christmas party.
“Death of a Salesman” (1985), 8:30 p.m. (TCM): Arthur Miller’s Willy Loman shoots for the American dream and misses, and his wife and son try to pick up the pieces.
“The Santa Clause” (1994), 8:50 p.m. (Freeform): An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve.
“The Year: 2016,” 9 p.m. (ABC): Highlights of some of the most newsworthy moments of 2016.
“Scream Queens,” 9 p.m. (Fox): Hester makes a move to secure her future, while the Green Meanie implements its revenge plan.
“Good Behavior,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Letty and Javier attend an explosive reunion of Javier’s immediate family.
“Chopped,” 10 p.m. (Food Network): The competitors celebrate the New Year with $50 worth of caviar in the appetizer basket.
“Aftermath,” 10 p.m. (Syfy): The end of the world has arrived, and the Copelands must use every ally and every bit of knowledge they possess to survive.
