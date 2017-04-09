It’s the season-six finale for the complex drama. Also on TV on Sunday: Stellar Gospel Music Awards, “NCIS Los Angeles” and “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”
’Homeland’
Season-six finale of the popular thriller drama will hopefully answer the complex questions running through this season’s story lines of intelligence operations taking place between a presidential election and inauguration day. 6 p.m. Sunday; repeats at 9 p.m., on Showtime.
Madeline McKenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Sunday
“The 32nd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards,” 3 p.m. (TVOne): Honoring the best of gospel-music artists, writers and industry professionals, featuring Travis Greene, Shirley Caesar, Tamela Mann, Jonathan McReynolds and more.
“Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery,” 6 p.m. (CNN): Series finale; examination of Thomas’ story outside the New Testament, including traditions connecting him with India; repeats at 9 p.m.
“The Kennedys: After Camelot,” 6 p.m. (REELZ): Drama miniseries: Ted eyes the presidency; JFK Jr. struggles with expectations; Jackie holds the family together; the legacy of Camelot ends with the death of JFK Jr.; repeats at 8 and 10 p.m.
“Believer with Reza Aslan,” 7 p.m. (CNN): Series finale: Reza immerses himself in the world of Israel’s Ultra-Orthodox Haredim and explores tensions between the group and secular Jews in Israel; repeats at 10 p.m.
“NCIS: Los Angeles,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): The team investigates a defense contractor designing a nuclear weapon who’s suspected of selling Navy secrets to a foreign government.
“The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” 8 p.m. (Bravo): Season-nine finale: Shereé throws a housewarming party to unveil Chateau Shereé; Porsha visits her father’s resting place.
“American Crime,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): This season, the Emmy-winning series has story lines focusing on migrant workers. Shae considers online sex work; Jeanette makes a life-altering decision; Kimara tries to help another troubled girl.
“Elementary,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Holmes and Watson investigate the murder of one of New York’s worst private investigators; Holmes dismantles a local organization of private investigators.
