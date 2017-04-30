‘MythBusters’ and ‘Radio Disney Music Awards’ among other highlights.

“American Crime”

Season-three finale of the critically acclaimed anthology crime drama; Kimara advises Dustin to inform the police about the crime at the webcam house; detectives open up an investigation into Clair and Nicholas; Jeanette considers the costs of social change. 10 p.m. Sunday on KOMO.

Also on Sunday

“MythBusters,” 5 p.m. (Science): A three-hour investigation of myths and urban legends from the internet.

“Radio Disney Music Awards,” 7 p.m. (DISNEY): Awards voted on by fans, with performances by Train, Hailee Steinfeld, Noah Cyrus, Julia Michaels, Grace Vanderwaal and more, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini, Jordan Fisher, Sofia Carson, Alex Aiono and Jenna Ortega.

“Little Big Shots,” 8 p.m. (KING): Featured kids include skateboarding siblings from Japan, singer from Costa Rica, a 10-year-old contortionist who excels at archery.

“The Simpsons,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Bart gets in trouble on Grandparents Day at school and has to hang out with Skinner’s mother as punishment; a new game takes over Springfield.

“Once Upon a Time,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Fiona learns of Rumple’s destiny from his fairy godmother and attempts to keep it from happening, a decision that will alter both their lives.

“The Leftovers,” 9 p.m. (HBO): Emboldened by a vision, Kevin Garvey Sr. wanders the Australian outback in an effort to save the world from apocalypse; also shown at 6 p.m.

“The Last Man on Earth,” 9:30 p.m. (KCPQ): Post-apocalyptic comedy; Carol is forced to choose a side when the whole group must weigh in; Melissa, Todd and Erica experience milestone moments.

“Veep,” 10:30 p.m. (HBO): Selina helps monitor the first free and democratic election in Georgia and is reunited with an old friend; Mike and Gary hide evidence of a major mishap; Jonah and Richard have an eventful night out; also showing at 7:30 p.m.