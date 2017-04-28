It’s the finish of season two.

“Rosewood”

Police procedural drama series season-two finale; Rosewood, Villa, Slade and Hornstock try to take down a group of criminals suspected of a jewelry-store heist; Rosie decides that someone from the inner circle should run a new Magic City Lab on the West Coast. 8 p.m. Friday on KCPQ.

Also on Friday

“Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars,” 6 p.m. (WE TV): Season 10 premiere; four reality stars and their toxic family members check into Boot Camp as a last resort; repeats at 8:06 p.m. and 10:11 p.m.

“Girl Starter,” 7 p.m. (TLC): Series premiere; eight young women from around the country vie for a chance to start their own business through a series of challenges.

“The Originals,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): When it’s discovered that the Hollow employed a servant to do its bidding, Klaus and Elijah host a party to uncover its identity.

“Undercover Boss,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): The CEO of Taco Bueno goes under cover to meet the employees at his chain of Tex-Mex restaurants.

“Dateline NBC,” 9 p.m. (KING): Investigation of the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace, with interviews including his partner Antonio D’Amico, model Beverly Johnson, fashion journalist Hal Rubenstein, author Maureen Orth.

“Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Filmmaker John Ridley examines a decade of tensions, civil unrest and events in Los Angeles that culminated in citywide violence following the Rodney King verdict on April 29, 1992.

“Reign,” 9 p.m. (KSTW): Mary contemplates how to take over the English throne; Elizabeth struggles to find an appropriate suitor to marry; James gets caught up in a scheme orchestrated by John Knox.

“Hawaii Five-0,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Danny protects a coma patient who was the key witness from his last case at the Hawaiian Police Department.