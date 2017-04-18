John Lithgow stars in the parody of true-crime shows.
“Trial & Error”
Two-part finale of sitcom parody of true-crime shows, starring John Lithgow; part one, the defense rests; as Josh focuses on making his final case before closing arguments, he takes a big gamble and puts Larry on the stand, at 10 p.m., followed by the trial ending and the verdict announced, with a key piece of evidence that answers the question of who killed Margaret Henderson, 10:30 p.m. Tuesday on KING.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Tuesday
Most Read Stories
- Arcan Cetin, man accused of killing 5 in Cascade Mall shooting, dies in jail
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- With thousands of pedestrians, why are vehicles allowed on Seattle’s Pike Place?
- If former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch comes back to NFL, don’t expect happy return | Matt Calkins
“NCIS,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): Torres works on the case of a murder linked to a former dirt bike gang he joined for an undercover operation.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): A burglary on the set of a detective TV show distracts Jake and Rosa from the precinct’s ongoing evaluation; Jake is charmed by the glamour of show business.
“Fresh Off the Boat,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Inspired by Tiger Woods, Louis and Jessica want to make Eddie and Evan the next great Asian golf prodigies.
“Famous In Love,” 9 p.m. (Freeform): Series premiere; college student Paige Townsen’s life changes forever after an open casting call for the lead role in a major Hollywood production; based on novel by Rebecca Serle..
“Bull,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Bull assists Jules Caffrey, an attorney on trial for his fiancée’s murder and takes advantage of his client’s penchant for courtroom theatrics.
“Cooper’s Treasure,” 10 p.m. (Discovery): Series premiere; treasure hunter Darrell Miklos sets out to find shipwrecks originally located by Astronaut Gordon Cooper from space in 1963.
“Rebel,” 10 p.m. (BET): Drama series examines contemporary issues through stories of private investigator Rebel Knight; Mack enlists Rebel to investigate a worker at his mother’s assisted-living facility.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.