“CBS Fall Preview”

A first look at new TV shows coming this fall on CBS, with behind-the-scenes moments and cast interviews, including comedies “9JKL,” “Me, Myself and I,” and “Young Sheldon” and dramas “SEAL Team,” “S.W.A.T.” and “Wisdom of the Crowd.” 8:30 p.m. Monday on KIRO.

Also on Monday

“So You Think You Can Dance,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): The top seven dancers compete to stay in the running for America’s favorite dancer.

“American Ninja Warrior,” 8 p.m. (KING): The season’s top competitors compete in the national finals in Las Vegas.

“Antiques Roadshow,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): The Roadshow team visits Seattle, including EMP Museum; repeat of program first aired May. 13, 2013.

“Road to 9/11,” 9 p.m. (HISTORY): Documentary season premiere; in 1990, agents discover a Brooklyn-based terrorist cell with connections to Osama bin Laden; in 1993, cell members set off a bomb in the World Trade Center, killing six people.

“Diesel Brothers,” 9 p.m. (DISCOVERY): Season three premiere; Heavy D, Diesel Dave and the crew scramble to finish an F100 race truck in time to race the legendary Mint 400.

“POV,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): Four middle-aged friends in a school for individuals with Down syndrome long for more opportunity.

“Will,” 11 p.m. (TNT): Series finale; Will and the company are shocked by a terrible discovery, and must risk everything in a struggle for survival.

“TMZ,” 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday) (KCPQ): Season 11 premiere of newsmagazine on celebrities, based on the popular gossip website.