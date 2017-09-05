Along with “The Planets,” “The Bold Type,” “Shooter,” and more.

“Below Deck”

Season five premiere of reality series that profiles a group of young people who work and live aboard yachts visiting beautiful places around the world while making sure that their demanding clients’ ever-changing needs are met, with each episode featuring a different group of passengers heading out for adventure; 9 p.m. Tuesday on BRAVO.

Also on Tuesday

“The Planets,” 7 p.m. (SCIENCE): Exploring Venus using cutting-edge technology to decode its secrets.

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With The Tampa Bay Buccaneers,” 7 p.m. (HBO): Season finale; players prepare for the regular season; rookies hope to survive the final cuts of 37 players; repeats at 10 p.m.

“The Bold Type,” 9 p.m. (Freeform): Season finale; thoughts of Adena distract Kat while she tries to throw a memorable New York Fashion Week party; Sutton gets into an awkward situation with Richard.

“Hollywood Game Night,” 10 p.m. (KING): Two contestants lead teams of three celebrities including Nancy Grace, Tyson Beckford, RuPaul Charles, Weird Al Yankovic and Margaret Cho, in a series of unique party games for a $25,000 grand prize.

“Inside the NFL,” 9 p.m. (SHOWTIME 853): Season 39 premiere; preview of the 2017-2018 NFL season.

“Shooter,” 10 p.m. (USA): Season two finale; flashbacks reveal the origin of Solotov; Isaac is courted by his creator.

“American Horror Story: Cult,” 10 p.m. (FX): Season seven premiere of the anthology series.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” 11:35 p.m. (KIRO): Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal; comic Graham Norton; Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real performs.