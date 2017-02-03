Don't care for football? Check out the Puppy Bowl, the Kitten Bowl and other viewing choices for Sunday, Feb. 5.

If you’re not a football fan, but you’re looking to spend your Super Bowl Sunday in front of the TV with your favorite snacks, then you’re in luck.

There is plenty to watch this Sunday between kickoff at 3:30 and the congratulating of a new Super Bowl champion. From movies, TV marathons, new Netflix arrivals to the annual puppy and kitten bowls there will definitely be something to take your mind off the big game.

TV Marathons

“The Walking Dead” (8 a.m. -11 p.m.) AMC

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” (3 p.m. -11 p.m.) Bravo

“South Park” (4:40 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.) Comedy Central

“Parks and Recreation” (3 p.m. -4 a.m.) Esquire

“Undercover Boss” (2 p.m. -3 a.m.) OWN

“Friends” (8 a.m.-6 p.m.) TBS

“Worst Cooks in America” (2 p.m.-7 p.m.) Food Network

Other Bowls

Puppy Bowl XIII (noon) Animal Planet

Kitten Bowl IV (noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m.) Hallmark

Movies

“Harry Potter” movies marathon (7 a.m.-9 p.m.)

“We’re the Millers” (1:55 p.m.) Comedy Central

“Les Misérables” (2:30 p.m.) FXM

“13 Going on 30” (3 p.m.) FXX

“The Fault in our Stars” (5 p.m.) FXX

“Casablanca” (5 p.m.) TCM

“Mission: Impossible III” (4:30 p.m.) Syfy

“The Vow” (5:43 p.m.) FXM

“Shrek” 1-3 marathon (6 p.m.) TBS

“Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail” (6 p.m.) TNT

Netflix

Some new titles on Netflix as of Feb. 1 include “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” “Finding Dory,” “Invincible,” “Magic Mike,” “The Blair Witch Project,” “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe,” “Twilight,” “The Longest Day,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Corpse Bride,” “Superbad” and more.

If you’ve not jumped on the bandwagon, it’s also a good time to marathon “Stranger Things,” or check out the “Santa Clarita Diet,” a new sitcom starring Drew Barrymore.