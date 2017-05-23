One of four singing hopefuls will win a recording contract as a two-hour finale caps the show’s latest season.

“The Voice”

Are you rooting for Chris Blue, Lauren Duski, Aliyah Moulden or Jesse Larson? One will be declared this year’s winner and get a recording contract at the end of the two-hour season finale with Carson Daly and judges Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys. Jennifer Hudson will be a judge on the show next season, along with Miley Cyrus, Levine and Shelton; 9 to 11 p.m. Tuesday on KING.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Tuesday

“Downward Dog,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Premiere of a sitcom told through the thoughts of Martin, a philosophical dog making observations on the life of his owner, struggling millennial Nan, and the complexity of relationships in the 21st century.

“Dancing With the Stars,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): The winners of this year’s Mirrorball Trophy will be announced at the end of the 90-minute season finale.

“Great News,” 8:30 p.m. (KING): Season one finale, renewed for next season; Katie makes a discovery about the story she’s been chasing and enlists the rest of the staff to help; Greg struggles to balance his conflicting loyalties; preceded by another new episode at 8 p.m.

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): One-hour season finale, series renewed for next season; Jake, Rosa and Lt. Hawkins continue to track a bank-robbing operation; Jake and Rosa are framed for a crime they didn’t commit.

“Bull,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Season one finale, series renewed for next season; Bull and the team travel to Miami to work on a drug-trafficking case putting both the clients’ and jurors’ lives in danger.

“The Flash,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season three finale, series renewed for next year; with nothing left to lose, Barry takes on Savitar in an epic conclusion.

“Unearthed,” 7 p.m. (SCIENCE): Season two premiere of an archaeology mystery series combining scientific investigations with CGI animation; this episode examines ancient Egypt’s King Tut.

“48 Hours: NCIS,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents reveal how they tackle cases.