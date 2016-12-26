Also airing Dec. 27: “New Girl” on Fox and “Good Behavior” on TNT.

‘The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors’

This year’s honorees include Argentine pianist Martha Argerich, rock band the Eagles, actor Al Pacino, gospel and blues singer Mavis Staples and musician James Taylor. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on CBS.

Also on Tuesday

“American Masters,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): Cinematographer Eric Saarinen explores the work of his father, Eero Saarinen, the modernist architect behind such creations as the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

“Chopped Junior,” 8 p.m. (Food Network): Four kids compete to impress judges Lazarus Lynch, Marc Murphy and actor James Maslow; ground beef and chocolate for round one.

“New Girl,” 8:30 p.m. (Fox): Jess plans an engagement party for Schmidt and Cece, not realizing Cece’s mom isn’t aware her daughter is getting married.

“This is Us,” 9 p.m. (NBC): Several people with unexpectedly intertwined lives start noticing coincidences about one another.

“No Tomorrow,” 9 p.m. (The CW): After Evie questions Xavier about his past, Xavier decides it’s time to resolve his issues with his father.

“Despicable Me” (2010), 9 p.m. (Freeform): As he tries to execute a fiendish plot to steal the moon, a supervillain meets his match in three little orphan girls who want to make him their dad. Animated.

“Good Behavior,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Letty reverses roles with her mother when she has to bail Estelle out of jail; Jacob’s birth father shows up uninvited to a family event.

“The Whales of August” (1987), 9:15 p.m. (TCM): An elderly blind woman fears losing her sister to a charming Russian émigré on the Maine coast.