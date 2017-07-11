Also on TV on July 11: “America’s GotTalent,” “Adam Ruins Everything,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
“The Fosters”
Season five premiere of the family drama; Stef searches for Callie after she offers to help Diamond; Jesus unleashes his anger after discovering Brandon helped Emma with a personal decision; Mariana leads the charge against Anchor Beach Charter’s privatization. 8 p.m. Tuesday on Freeform.
Also on Tuesday
“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Variety acts of all types audition for the judges.
“Tales,” 8 p.m. (BET): Inspired by the lyrics of Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted,’’ the story of the murder of a megastar rapper and the suspects, his wife, manager and best friend; repeats at 10:03 p.m.
“The Bold Type,” 9 p.m. (FREEFORM): Series premiere of drama about the staff of a global women’s magazine; Jane is unsettled after being asked to write a story about why her ex broke up with her a second new episode follows at 10 p.m.
“Rise of the Warrior Apes,” 9 p.m. (ANIMAL PL): True story of the rise and ambition of Uganda’s warrior chimpanzees over a 20-year period.
“Rattled,” 10 p.m. (TLC): Season two premiere of series that profiles diverse couples and their challenges and triumphs as first-year parents; surprise pregnancies turn three couples’ lives upside down
