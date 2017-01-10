The latest comic take on “dysfunctional family” troubles stars Kaitlin Olson in a new role as guardian of her sister’s children.

‘The Mick’

This new comedy is yet another spin on a “dysfunctional family,” with Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as a “two-bit hustler” who must assume the guardianship of her sister’s children. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on Fox.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Tuesday

“Escape from Alcatraz” (1979), 7:45 p.m. (TCM): Based on the true story of a hardened convict who engineered an elaborate plan to bust out of the famed prison in 1962.

“This is Us,” 9 p.m. (NBC): Kate wrestles with her feelings following Toby’s heart attack.

“American Experience,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): A minute-by-minute account of the 1980 nuclear accident at an Arkansas Titan II missile complex.

“No Tomorrow,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Evie tries to keep the gang together after learning the Cybermart Seattle branch will be closing.

“Being Mary Jane,” 9 p.m. (BET): Looking for change in her career and attitude, Mary Jane has an interesting encounter with a new man.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” 10 p.m. (ABC): Coulson is unaware of a dark secret May is hiding, even as the two grow closer.

“Taboo,” 10 p.m. (FX): After 10 years in Africa, James Delaney returns to 1814 London to claim a mysterious legacy left to him by his father.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Kevin and Erin plan to relocate to Devon, England.