A Navy SEAL’s disappearance takes investigators to a rebel stronghold in South America as the military crime drama caps its 14th season.

“NCIS”

Season-14 finale of the popular crime drama; Gibbs, McGee and Torres travel to an area of Paraguay controlled by a group of violent rebels in an attempt to locate a missing Navy SEAL who disappeared during an unsanctioned trip. 8 p.m. Tuesday on KIRO.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Tuesday

“The Middle,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): Season-eight finale, series renewed for next season; Frankie and Mike have different reactions when they hear about Axl’s summer in Europe; Brick finds the source of his backaches.

“American Housewife,” 8:30 p.m. (KOMO): Season-one finale; Katie’s scheme to get out of school volunteer hours by pretending to be pregnant gets complicated when other moms plan a baby shower for her.

“American Epic,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Premier of series on how recording transformed music in the 1920s; The Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and the Memphis Jug Band make their first records, creating the first R&B songs and modern country music.

“Fresh Off the Boat,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Season-three finale, renewed for next season; when Louis and Jessica make changes to provide a better life for their family, they learn the changes come with challenges.

“Imaginary Mary,” 9:30 p.m. (KOMO): Season finale, series canceled; when the shoes in which Ben hid the engagement ring are donated by the kids to a charity drive, Alice worries cold feet delayed his proposal.

“Chicago Fire,” 10 p.m. (KING): Season-five finale, renewed for next season; a warehouse blaze puts the fire and rescue squad at risk; Casey fights for first-responders legislation; Mouch makes a serious decision.

“NCIS: New Orleans,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): Season-three finale, renewed for next season; unable to trust anyone in New Orleans, the NCIS team calls in FBI Assistant Director Isler to help expose and stop Mayor Hamilton’s scheme.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Season-four finale; Ghost Rider makes a surprising return; Coulson and the team work to stop Aida from ending the world.