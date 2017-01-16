TV picks for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, include “Bones,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “This is US” and “Frontline.”

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff

‘Bones’

Now in its final season, this long-running procedural stars Emily Deschanel as Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan, and David Boreanaz as FBI agent Seeley Booth. Tonight the team investigate some “drama” in a retirement home. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on Fox.

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop

Also on Tuesday

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

“Fresh Off the Boat,” 9 p.m. (ABC): Jessica invites everyone she knows to attend a ceremony naming Louis “Small Businessman of the Year”.

“This is Us,” 9 p.m. (NBC): With the birth of her triplets approaching, Rebecca forgets Jack’s birthday.

“Frontline,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): “Divided States of America” — Political divisions deepen during President Barack Obama’s presidency as promises of change and unity collide with racial and political realities.

“NCIS: New Orleans,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Sebastian goes undercover; Patton practices his old gambling skills.

“Chopped,” 10 p.m. (Food Network): Four military veterans compete; in round one, a favorite American comfort food and a super-sweet drink.

“Taboo,” 10 p.m. (FX): While James Delaney assembles his league of the damned, an unexpected arrival threatens to disrupt his plans.

“Shooter,” 10 p.m. (USA): Bob Lee, Julie, Nadine and Isaac work together to breach the Russian Embassy to save Mary and shut down the conspiracy.

“Billy on the Street,” 10:30 p.m. (truTV): Billy is joined by Keegan-Michael Key for the game “Name 10 Gay People.”

Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @DougKnoop.