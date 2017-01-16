TV picks for Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, include “Bones,” “Fresh Off the Boat,” “This is US” and “Frontline.”
‘Bones’
Now in its final season, this long-running procedural stars Emily Deschanel as Dr. Temperance “Bones” Brennan, and David Boreanaz as FBI agent Seeley Booth. Tonight the team investigate some “drama” in a retirement home. 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, on Fox.
Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop
Also on Tuesday
“Fresh Off the Boat,” 9 p.m. (ABC): Jessica invites everyone she knows to attend a ceremony naming Louis “Small Businessman of the Year”.
“This is Us,” 9 p.m. (NBC): With the birth of her triplets approaching, Rebecca forgets Jack’s birthday.
“Frontline,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): “Divided States of America” — Political divisions deepen during President Barack Obama’s presidency as promises of change and unity collide with racial and political realities.
“NCIS: New Orleans,” 10 p.m. (CBS): Sebastian goes undercover; Patton practices his old gambling skills.
“Chopped,” 10 p.m. (Food Network): Four military veterans compete; in round one, a favorite American comfort food and a super-sweet drink.
“Taboo,” 10 p.m. (FX): While James Delaney assembles his league of the damned, an unexpected arrival threatens to disrupt his plans.
“Shooter,” 10 p.m. (USA): Bob Lee, Julie, Nadine and Isaac work together to breach the Russian Embassy to save Mary and shut down the conspiracy.
“Billy on the Street,” 10:30 p.m. (truTV): Billy is joined by Keegan-Michael Key for the game “Name 10 Gay People.”
