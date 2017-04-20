A new CNN documentary series looks at popular music in relation to historical eras and events, beginning with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968.

“Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History”

A new, eight-part documentary series examines how popular music reflects eras and historic events. Tonight’s opening episode focuses on the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968 and how music helped drive the civil-rights movement and its aftermath. Future episode topics include the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the women’s rights movement and the Vietnam War. 7 p.m. Thursday on CNN, repeating at 10 p.m.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Thursday

“Mysteries of the Abandoned,” 7:04 p.m. (Science): Series’ premiere revisits deserted engineering projects, how they were built and why they were abandoned, including a Soviet mega-structure and a Nazi brainwashing complex.

“The Doctor Blake Mysteries,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Tensions flare up between local workers and some communist students.

“Powerless,” 8:30 p.m. (KING): The team gears up to leave for a company retreat when supervillain Dr. Psycho releases a toxic gas in Charm City.

“Married at First Sight,” 9 p.m. (Lifetime): Reality show’s season premiere; specialists match two strangers who marry, with the series documenting the outcome; participants have two weeks to prepare for their weddings, where they’ll meet their spouses for the first time.

“The Amazing Race,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): Two new episodes; a U-turn causes tension between two teams in Tanzania, at 9 p.m.; racers take on a record-setting roadblock by helping build a 13-story bonfire in Norway, at 10 p.m.

“The Blacklist,” 9 p.m. (KING): Two new episodes; after weeks of hunting for Dembe, Red and the task force get a lead on his whereabouts, at 9 p.m.; and memories of the past set Red on a collision course with an enemy determined to destroy his criminal empire, at 10 p.m.

“The Catch,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Someone from Alice’s past resurfaces and asks for her help; Ben and Margot work together to keep a sweet 16 party from getting out of hand.

“House Hunters International,” 10:30 p.m. (HGTV): Season premiere; two friends search for the perfect Paris apartment.