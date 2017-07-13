Also on TV on July 13: “America’s Got Talent,” “Nashville.”

“Hooten & the Lady”

Premiere of new adventure series about two treasure hunters with opposing sensibilities who meet in the Amazon jungle and form an unlikely partnership, and then travel the world in pursuit of hidden treasure and legendary artifacts. 9 p.m. Thursday on KSTW.

Also on Thursday

“Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta,” 6 p.m. (WE TV): Season one finale. Bow and his estranged father face off; Deb’s secret meeting sends Brandon over the edge; Bow finds danger when an anonymous text threat leads to a studio rumble; repeats at 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.

“Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Season four premiere; aspiring magicians try to trick the famous illusionists; if they’re successfully hoodwinked, the contestant wins a trip to Las Vegas to perform as an opening act for Penn & Teller’s show.

“Boy Band,” 8 p.m. (KOMO): A tribute to the greatest boy bands of all time; three groups of five rehearse and perform for the architects.

“America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. (KING): Judges Simon Cowell, Mel B., Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel reveal some of the biggest and best moments from the season so far.

“Battle of the Network Stars,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): White House vs. Lawyers; contestants include Cornelius Smith Jr., Marlee Matlin, Joshua Malina, LaMonica Garrett, Mary McCormack, Elisabeth Röhm, Corbin Bernsen, Matt McGorry, Romi Dias and Catherine Bell.

“Big Brother,” 9 p.m. (KIRO): A house guest is evicted; the head-of-household competition.

“Nashville,” 9 p.m. (CMT): Juliette’s injuries continue to plague her; Avery gets a taste of independence; Scarlett and Gunnar shoot a national commercial; Deacon plays a benefit for charity.