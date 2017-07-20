Also on TV on July 20: “The Mist,” “The Night Shift,” “The Gong Show.”

“Growing Up Hip Hop”

Season three premiere of reality show with heirs of hip-hop legends, including actor Romeo Miller (Master P’s son), singer Kristinia DeBarge (James DeBarge’s daughter), Egypt Criss (daughter of Sandra “Pepa” Denton), model Angela Simmons (daughter of Rev Run), and Briana Latrise (Mary J. Blige’s stepdaughter), seeking their own success. In this episode, Romeo returns and finds himself at odds with his father; hip-hop heirs clash at Kristinia’s birthday party. 6 p.m. Thursday on WE TV, repeats at 7:30, 9 and 10:30 p.m.

Also on Thursday

“Hollywood Game Night,” 8 p.m. (KING): Celebrities Natasha Lyonne, Dascha Polanco, Taye Diggs, Matt Iseman, Gabby Douglas and Cheryl Hines play unique party games.

“Nashville,” 9 p.m. (CMT): Deacon considers a new artist for Highway 65; Scarlett’s pregnancy faces complications; Gunnar searches for the mugger.

“Flip or Flop Atlanta,” 9 p.m. (HGTV): Series premiere; Ken and Anita get a bargain on an ugly 1970s split-level house profit with big profit potential; other HGTV premieres include the 108th season of “House Hunters International” at 10:30 p.m. and season two of “Desert Flippers” at 11 p.m.

“The Mist,” 10 p.m. (SPIKE): Series based on Stephen King’s 1980 novella; Kevin and the others reach a hospital where Kevin has an unexpected and painful encounter with his brother Mike.

“The Night Shift,” 10 p.m. (KING): Drew’s flight home with his mother and Rick turns into a medical crisis; Jordan, Shannon, Kenny and Cain tackle an obstacle course fundraiser.

“The Gong Show,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): Celebrity judges Rob Riggle, Ken Jeong and Regina Hall.

“Mysteries of the Outdoors,” 10 p.m. (TRAVEL): Missouri’s Mark Twain National Forest, said by local lore to be haunted, may conceal treasures from a lost civilization.