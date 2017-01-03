Also airing Jan. 3: “Good Behavior” on TNT and “Bones” on Fox.
‘The Wall’
A new nighttime game show from executive producer LeBron James, with upward of $12 million at stake. Hosted by Chris Hardwick (“The Nerdist,” “@ midnight,” “Talking Dead”). 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, on NBC.
Doug Knoop: dknoop@seattletimes.com or on Twitter @dougknoop
Also on Tuesday
“American Masters,” 8 p.m. (KCTS): “By Sidney Lumet” — In a 2008 interview, director Sidney Lumet talks about his life and career, which included 44 films in 50 years.
“Bull,” 9 p.m. (CBS): Bull tries to help a CEO whose company is accused of killing an employee with its self-driving car, but a secret emerges that could sabotage a trial win.
“No Tomorrow,” 9 p.m. (The CW): Evie struggles with her feelings for Timothy and Xavier.
“Good Behavior,” 9 p.m. (TNT): Sean’s attempt at getting custody of Jacob causes Letty to falter in a weak moment.
“Bones,” 9:01 p.m. (Fox): Booth and the lab team desperately search for Brennan after she’s kidnapped by her former assistant, Zack Addy.
“Chopped,” 10 p.m. (Food Network): The chefs must make delicious, healthy dishes.
“Shooter,” 10 p.m. (USA): Bob Lee and Nadine create a plan to secure evidence of the conspiracy.
“Sweet/Vicious,” 10:01 p.m. (MTV): Ophelia is caught on camera, and the campus is put on lockdown while a search for the assailant occurs.
